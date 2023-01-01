10 Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas

Convert AMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 amd
19.63 ngn

1.00000 AMD = 1.96317 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86231.090890.88551.476511.647490.9530518.9524
1 GBP1.1596911.265105.41.71231.910591.1052421.9791
1 USD0.916750.790514183.321.35361.510350.8737517.3748
1 INR0.01100290.009487680.012001910.01624580.01812710.01048670.208531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nigerian Naira
1 AMD1.96317 NGN
5 AMD9.81585 NGN
10 AMD19.63170 NGN
20 AMD39.26340 NGN
50 AMD98.15850 NGN
100 AMD196.31700 NGN
250 AMD490.79250 NGN
500 AMD981.58500 NGN
1000 AMD1963.17000 NGN
2000 AMD3926.34000 NGN
5000 AMD9815.85000 NGN
10000 AMD19631.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Armenian Dram
1 NGN0.50938 AMD
5 NGN2.54690 AMD
10 NGN5.09379 AMD
20 NGN10.18758 AMD
50 NGN25.46895 AMD
100 NGN50.93790 AMD
250 NGN127.34475 AMD
500 NGN254.68950 AMD
1000 NGN509.37900 AMD
2000 NGN1018.75800 AMD
5000 NGN2546.89500 AMD
10000 NGN5093.79000 AMD