United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert AED to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
214.07 shp

1.000 AED = 0.2141 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.321.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7111.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.1061.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 AED0.21407 SHP
5 AED1.07036 SHP
10 AED2.14071 SHP
20 AED4.28142 SHP
50 AED10.70355 SHP
100 AED21.40710 SHP
250 AED53.51775 SHP
500 AED107.03550 SHP
1000 AED214.07100 SHP
2000 AED428.14200 SHP
5000 AED1,070.35500 SHP
10000 AED2,140.71000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SHP4.67136 AED
5 SHP23.35680 AED
10 SHP46.71360 AED
20 SHP93.42720 AED
50 SHP233.56800 AED
100 SHP467.13600 AED
250 SHP1,167.84000 AED
500 SHP2,335.68000 AED
1000 SHP4,671.36000 AED
2000 SHP9,342.72000 AED
5000 SHP23,356.80000 AED
10000 SHP46,713.60000 AED