United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert AED to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
218.81 shp

1.00000 AED = 0.21881 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.085490.33781.486781.671130.96518.7536
1 GBP1.1428611.2404103.2381.69911.909781.1028621.4318
1 USD0.92130.806192183.231.36981.539650.889117.2781
1 INR0.01106960.009686310.012014910.0164580.01849870.01068240.207595

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 AED0.21881 SHP
5 AED1.09404 SHP
10 AED2.18809 SHP
20 AED4.37618 SHP
50 AED10.94045 SHP
100 AED21.88090 SHP
250 AED54.70225 SHP
500 AED109.40450 SHP
1000 AED218.80900 SHP
2000 AED437.61800 SHP
5000 AED1094.04500 SHP
10000 AED2188.09000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SHP4.57019 AED
5 SHP22.85095 AED
10 SHP45.70190 AED
20 SHP91.40380 AED
50 SHP228.50950 AED
100 SHP457.01900 AED
250 SHP1142.54750 AED
500 SHP2285.09500 AED
1000 SHP4570.19000 AED
2000 SHP9140.38000 AED
5000 SHP22850.95000 AED
10000 SHP45701.90000 AED