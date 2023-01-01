1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Indian rupees

Convert AED to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
22705.90 inr

1.00000 AED = 22.70590 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86311.089890.87081.480491.650460.951718.9267
1 GBP1.1586111.26255105.2751.715171.912091.1026521.9268
1 USD0.91760.792048183.3831.35851.514460.873317.3671
1 INR0.01100460.009498910.011992910.01629230.01816270.01047340.208281

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Indian Rupee
1 AED22.70590 INR
5 AED113.52950 INR
10 AED227.05900 INR
20 AED454.11800 INR
50 AED1135.29500 INR
100 AED2270.59000 INR
250 AED5676.47500 INR
500 AED11352.95000 INR
1000 AED22705.90000 INR
2000 AED45411.80000 INR
5000 AED113529.50000 INR
10000 AED227059.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 INR0.04404 AED
5 INR0.22021 AED
10 INR0.44041 AED
20 INR0.88083 AED
50 INR2.20207 AED
100 INR4.40414 AED
250 INR11.01035 AED
500 INR22.02070 AED
1000 INR44.04140 AED
2000 INR88.08280 AED
5000 INR220.20700 AED
10000 INR440.41400 AED