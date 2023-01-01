1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Indian rupees
Convert AED to INR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Indian Rupee
|1 AED
|22.63850 INR
|5 AED
|113.19250 INR
|10 AED
|226.38500 INR
|20 AED
|452.77000 INR
|50 AED
|1131.92500 INR
|100 AED
|2263.85000 INR
|250 AED
|5659.62500 INR
|500 AED
|11319.25000 INR
|1000 AED
|22638.50000 INR
|2000 AED
|45277.00000 INR
|5000 AED
|113192.50000 INR
|10000 AED
|226385.00000 INR