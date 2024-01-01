Convert RUB to UAH at the real exchange rate

500 Russian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

500 rub
230.86 uah

руб1.000 RUB = ₴0.4617 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RUB0.46173 UAH
5 RUB2.30863 UAH
10 RUB4.61726 UAH
20 RUB9.23452 UAH
50 RUB23.08630 UAH
100 RUB46.17260 UAH
250 RUB115.43150 UAH
500 RUB230.86300 UAH
1000 RUB461.72600 UAH
2000 RUB923.45200 UAH
5000 RUB2,308.63000 UAH
10000 RUB4,617.26000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Russian Ruble
1 UAH2.16579 RUB
5 UAH10.82895 RUB
10 UAH21.65790 RUB
20 UAH43.31580 RUB
50 UAH108.28950 RUB
100 UAH216.57900 RUB
250 UAH541.44750 RUB
500 UAH1,082.89500 RUB
1000 UAH2,165.79000 RUB
2000 UAH4,331.58000 RUB
5000 UAH10,828.95000 RUB
10000 UAH21,657.90000 RUB