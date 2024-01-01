Convert RUB to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Russian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

1,000 rub
461.45 uah

руб1.000 RUB = ₴0.4615 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:43
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RUB0.46145 UAH
5 RUB2.30727 UAH
10 RUB4.61453 UAH
20 RUB9.22906 UAH
50 RUB23.07265 UAH
100 RUB46.14530 UAH
250 RUB115.36325 UAH
500 RUB230.72650 UAH
1000 RUB461.45300 UAH
2000 RUB922.90600 UAH
5000 RUB2,307.26500 UAH
10000 RUB4,614.53000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Russian Ruble
1 UAH2.16707 RUB
5 UAH10.83535 RUB
10 UAH21.67070 RUB
20 UAH43.34140 RUB
50 UAH108.35350 RUB
100 UAH216.70700 RUB
250 UAH541.76750 RUB
500 UAH1,083.53500 RUB
1000 UAH2,167.07000 RUB
2000 UAH4,334.14000 RUB
5000 UAH10,835.35000 RUB
10000 UAH21,670.70000 RUB