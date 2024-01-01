Convert RUB to UAH at the real exchange rate

2,000 Russian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

2,000 rub
922.90 uah

руб1.000 RUB = ₴0.4615 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RUB0.46145 UAH
5 RUB2.30726 UAH
10 RUB4.61451 UAH
20 RUB9.22902 UAH
50 RUB23.07255 UAH
100 RUB46.14510 UAH
250 RUB115.36275 UAH
500 RUB230.72550 UAH
1000 RUB461.45100 UAH
2000 RUB922.90200 UAH
5000 RUB2,307.25500 UAH
10000 RUB4,614.51000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Russian Ruble
1 UAH2.16708 RUB
5 UAH10.83540 RUB
10 UAH21.67080 RUB
20 UAH43.34160 RUB
50 UAH108.35400 RUB
100 UAH216.70800 RUB
250 UAH541.77000 RUB
500 UAH1,083.54000 RUB
1000 UAH2,167.08000 RUB
2000 UAH4,334.16000 RUB
5000 UAH10,835.40000 RUB
10000 UAH21,670.80000 RUB