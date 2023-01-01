1 thousand Russian rubles to Aruban florins

Convert RUB to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
20.01 awg

1.00000 RUB = 0.02001 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Aruban Florin
1 RUB0.02001 AWG
5 RUB0.10003 AWG
10 RUB0.20006 AWG
20 RUB0.40013 AWG
50 RUB1.00032 AWG
100 RUB2.00063 AWG
250 RUB5.00157 AWG
500 RUB10.00315 AWG
1000 RUB20.00630 AWG
2000 RUB40.01260 AWG
5000 RUB100.03150 AWG
10000 RUB200.06300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Russian Ruble
1 AWG49.98420 RUB
5 AWG249.92100 RUB
10 AWG499.84200 RUB
20 AWG999.68400 RUB
50 AWG2499.21000 RUB
100 AWG4998.42000 RUB
250 AWG12496.05000 RUB
500 AWG24992.10000 RUB
1000 AWG49984.20000 RUB
2000 AWG99968.40000 RUB
5000 AWG249921.00000 RUB
10000 AWG499842.00000 RUB