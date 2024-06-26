Russian ruble to Aruban florins exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Aruban florins is currently 0.020 today, reflecting a -0.712% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -2.821% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Aruban florins has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.020 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.