10 thousand Aruban florins to Russian rubles

Convert AWG to RUB at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
493,370.00 rub

1.00000 AWG = 49.33700 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.518951.3633518.78280.7933670.9141.642711.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.89756112.36570.5223130.6017271.081480.881761
1 CAD0.7334871.11413113.77690.5819250.6704021.204910.982396
1 ZAR0.05324020.08086910.07258510.0422390.04866120.08745820.0713073

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Russian Ruble
1 AWG49.33700 RUB
5 AWG246.68500 RUB
10 AWG493.37000 RUB
20 AWG986.74000 RUB
50 AWG2466.85000 RUB
100 AWG4933.70000 RUB
250 AWG12334.25000 RUB
500 AWG24668.50000 RUB
1000 AWG49337.00000 RUB
2000 AWG98674.00000 RUB
5000 AWG246685.00000 RUB
10000 AWG493370.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Aruban Florin
1 RUB0.02027 AWG
5 RUB0.10134 AWG
10 RUB0.20269 AWG
20 RUB0.40538 AWG
50 RUB1.01344 AWG
100 RUB2.02688 AWG
250 RUB5.06720 AWG
500 RUB10.13440 AWG
1000 RUB20.26880 AWG
2000 RUB40.53760 AWG
5000 RUB101.34400 AWG
10000 RUB202.68800 AWG