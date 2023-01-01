10 thousand Qatari rials to Icelandic krónas

Convert QAR to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 qar
373110 isk

1.00000 QAR = 37.31100 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Icelandic Króna
1 QAR37.31100 ISK
5 QAR186.55500 ISK
10 QAR373.11000 ISK
20 QAR746.22000 ISK
50 QAR1865.55000 ISK
100 QAR3731.10000 ISK
250 QAR9327.75000 ISK
500 QAR18655.50000 ISK
1000 QAR37311.00000 ISK
2000 QAR74622.00000 ISK
5000 QAR186555.00000 ISK
10000 QAR373110.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Qatari Rial
1 ISK0.02680 QAR
5 ISK0.13401 QAR
10 ISK0.26802 QAR
20 ISK0.53603 QAR
50 ISK1.34008 QAR
100 ISK2.68017 QAR
250 ISK6.70043 QAR
500 ISK13.40085 QAR
1000 ISK26.80170 QAR
2000 ISK53.60340 QAR
5000 ISK134.00850 QAR
10000 ISK268.01700 QAR