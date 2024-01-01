Philippine pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert PHP to KES at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Ksh2.229 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 PHP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.30582.3221
Low2.22952.2076
Average2.26672.2721
Change-3.04%-0.24%
View full history

1 PHP to KES stats

The performance of PHP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3058 and a 30 day low of 2.2295. This means the 30 day average was 2.2667. The change for PHP to KES was -3.04.

The performance of PHP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3221 and a 90 day low of 2.2076. This means the 90 day average was 2.2721. The change for PHP to KES was -0.24.

Track market ratesView PHP to KES chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.24151.947.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.111109.9545.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.44164.0757.683
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.091101.1394.736

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 PHP2.22949 KES
5 PHP11.14745 KES
10 PHP22.29490 KES
20 PHP44.58980 KES
50 PHP111.47450 KES
100 PHP222.94900 KES
250 PHP557.37250 KES
500 PHP1,114.74500 KES
1000 PHP2,229.49000 KES
2000 PHP4,458.98000 KES
5000 PHP11,147.45000 KES
10000 PHP22,294.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 KES0.44853 PHP
5 KES2.24266 PHP
10 KES4.48532 PHP
20 KES8.97064 PHP
50 KES22.42660 PHP
100 KES44.85320 PHP
250 KES112.13300 PHP
500 KES224.26600 PHP
1000 KES448.53200 PHP
2000 KES897.06400 PHP
5000 KES2,242.66000 PHP
10000 KES4,485.32000 PHP