Convert LBP to TRY at the real exchange rate

Lebanese pounds to Turkish liras today

1,000 lbp
0.37 try

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = TL0.0003684 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6361.5060.9341.35518.2360.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3520.578
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1450.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.1080.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Turkish Lira
1 LBP0.00037 TRY
5 LBP0.00184 TRY
10 LBP0.00368 TRY
20 LBP0.00737 TRY
50 LBP0.01842 TRY
100 LBP0.03684 TRY
250 LBP0.09209 TRY
500 LBP0.18418 TRY
1000 LBP0.36836 TRY
2000 LBP0.73671 TRY
5000 LBP1.84178 TRY
10000 LBP3.68356 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lebanese Pound
1 TRY2,714.76000 LBP
5 TRY13,573.80000 LBP
10 TRY27,147.60000 LBP
20 TRY54,295.20000 LBP
50 TRY135,738.00000 LBP
100 TRY271,476.00000 LBP
250 TRY678,690.00000 LBP
500 TRY1,357,380.00000 LBP
1000 TRY2,714,760.00000 LBP
2000 TRY5,429,520.00000 LBP
5000 TRY13,573,800.00000 LBP
10000 TRY27,147,600.00000 LBP