20 South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert KRW to UAH at the real exchange rate
KRW to UAH conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.02970 UAH
0
|1 KRW to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0313
|0.0313
|Low
|0.0297
|0.0294
|Average
|0.0305
|0.0304
|Change
|-3.68%
|0.22%
|View full history
1 KRW to UAH stats
The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0313 and a 30 day low of 0.0297. This means the 30 day average was 0.0305. The change for KRW to UAH was -3.68.
The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0313 and a 90 day low of 0.0294. This means the 90 day average was 0.0304. The change for KRW to UAH was 0.22.
How to convert South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 KRW
|0.02970 UAH
|5 KRW
|0.14852 UAH
|10 KRW
|0.29704 UAH
|20 KRW
|0.59407 UAH
|50 KRW
|1.48518 UAH
|100 KRW
|2.97035 UAH
|250 KRW
|7.42588 UAH
|500 KRW
|14.85175 UAH
|1000 KRW
|29.70350 UAH
|2000 KRW
|59.40700 UAH
|5000 KRW
|148.51750 UAH
|10000 KRW
|297.03500 UAH
|20000 KRW
|594.07000 UAH
|30000 KRW
|891.10500 UAH
|40000 KRW
|1,188.14000 UAH
|50000 KRW
|1,485.17500 UAH
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
|1 UAH
|33.66610 KRW
|5 UAH
|168.33050 KRW
|10 UAH
|336.66100 KRW
|20 UAH
|673.32200 KRW
|50 UAH
|1,683.30500 KRW
|100 UAH
|3,366.61000 KRW
|250 UAH
|8,416.52500 KRW
|500 UAH
|16,833.05000 KRW
|1000 UAH
|33,666.10000 KRW
|2000 UAH
|67,332.20000 KRW
|5000 UAH
|168,330.50000 KRW
|10000 UAH
|336,661.00000 KRW