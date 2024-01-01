20 Ukrainian hryvnias to South Korean wons
Convert UAH to KRW at the real exchange rate
UAH to KRW conversion chart
1 UAH = 33.68880 KRW
0
|1 UAH to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|33.6888
|34.0125
|Low
|31.9539
|31.9539
|Average
|32.8227
|32.8827
|Change
|4.55%
|-0.49%
|View full history
1 UAH to KRW stats
The performance of UAH to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.6888 and a 30 day low of 31.9539. This means the 30 day average was 32.8227. The change for UAH to KRW was 4.55.
The performance of UAH to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.0125 and a 90 day low of 31.9539. This means the 90 day average was 32.8827. The change for UAH to KRW was -0.49.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
|1 UAH
|33.68880 KRW
|5 UAH
|168.44400 KRW
|10 UAH
|336.88800 KRW
|20 UAH
|673.77600 KRW
|50 UAH
|1,684.44000 KRW
|100 UAH
|3,368.88000 KRW
|250 UAH
|8,422.20000 KRW
|500 UAH
|16,844.40000 KRW
|1000 UAH
|33,688.80000 KRW
|2000 UAH
|67,377.60000 KRW
|5000 UAH
|168,444.00000 KRW
|10000 UAH
|336,888.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 KRW
|0.02968 UAH
|5 KRW
|0.14842 UAH
|10 KRW
|0.29684 UAH
|20 KRW
|0.59367 UAH
|50 KRW
|1.48418 UAH
|100 KRW
|2.96835 UAH
|250 KRW
|7.42088 UAH
|500 KRW
|14.84175 UAH
|1000 KRW
|29.68350 UAH
|2000 KRW
|59.36700 UAH
|5000 KRW
|148.41750 UAH
|10000 KRW
|296.83500 UAH
|20000 KRW
|593.67000 UAH
|30000 KRW
|890.50500 UAH
|40000 KRW
|1,187.34000 UAH
|50000 KRW
|1,484.17500 UAH