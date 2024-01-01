10 South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KRW to UAH at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₴0.02970 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
KRW to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 KRW to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03130.0313
Low0.02970.0294
Average0.03050.0304
Change-3.70%0.21%
1 KRW to UAH stats

The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0313 and a 30 day low of 0.0297. This means the 30 day average was 0.0305. The change for KRW to UAH was -3.70.

The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0313 and a 90 day low of 0.0294. This means the 90 day average was 0.0304. The change for KRW to UAH was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0761.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4931.6260.83490.681.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0890.55960.7550.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7680.8774.729

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KRW0.02970 UAH
5 KRW0.14850 UAH
10 KRW0.29700 UAH
20 KRW0.59400 UAH
50 KRW1.48500 UAH
100 KRW2.97000 UAH
250 KRW7.42500 UAH
500 KRW14.85000 UAH
1000 KRW29.70000 UAH
2000 KRW59.40000 UAH
5000 KRW148.50000 UAH
10000 KRW297.00000 UAH
20000 KRW594.00000 UAH
30000 KRW891.00000 UAH
40000 KRW1,188.00000 UAH
50000 KRW1,485.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
1 UAH33.67000 KRW
5 UAH168.35000 KRW
10 UAH336.70000 KRW
20 UAH673.40000 KRW
50 UAH1,683.50000 KRW
100 UAH3,367.00000 KRW
250 UAH8,417.50000 KRW
500 UAH16,835.00000 KRW
1000 UAH33,670.00000 KRW
2000 UAH67,340.00000 KRW
5000 UAH168,350.00000 KRW
10000 UAH336,700.00000 KRW