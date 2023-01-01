1 South Korean won to Lesotho lotis

Convert KRW to LSL at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.01 lsl

1.00000 KRW = 0.01413 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Lesotho Loti
1 KRW0.01413 LSL
5 KRW0.07063 LSL
10 KRW0.14126 LSL
20 KRW0.28252 LSL
50 KRW0.70631 LSL
100 KRW1.41261 LSL
250 KRW3.53153 LSL
500 KRW7.06305 LSL
1000 KRW14.12610 LSL
2000 KRW28.25220 LSL
5000 KRW70.63050 LSL
10000 KRW141.26100 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / South Korean Won
1 LSL70.79110 KRW
5 LSL353.95550 KRW
10 LSL707.91100 KRW
20 LSL1415.82200 KRW
50 LSL3539.55500 KRW
100 LSL7079.11000 KRW
250 LSL17697.77500 KRW
500 LSL35395.55000 KRW
1000 LSL70791.10000 KRW
2000 LSL141582.20000 KRW
5000 LSL353955.50000 KRW
10000 LSL707911.00000 KRW