50,000 South Korean wons to Lesotho lotis
Convert KRW to LSL at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to LSL conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.01290 LSL
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to LSL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0132
|0.0135
|Low
|0.0128
|0.0128
|Average
|0.0130
|0.0132
|Change
|-0.82%
|-2.78%
|View full history
1 KRW to LSL stats
The performance of KRW to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0128. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to LSL was -0.82.
The performance of KRW to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0132. The change for KRW to LSL was -2.78.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Lesotho lotis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Lesotho Loti
|1 KRW
|0.01290 LSL
|5 KRW
|0.06448 LSL
|10 KRW
|0.12896 LSL
|20 KRW
|0.25791 LSL
|50 KRW
|0.64478 LSL
|100 KRW
|1.28955 LSL
|250 KRW
|3.22388 LSL
|500 KRW
|6.44775 LSL
|1000 KRW
|12.89550 LSL
|2000 KRW
|25.79100 LSL
|5000 KRW
|64.47750 LSL
|10000 KRW
|128.95500 LSL
|20000 KRW
|257.91000 LSL
|30000 KRW
|386.86500 LSL
|40000 KRW
|515.82000 LSL
|50000 KRW
|644.77500 LSL
|Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / South Korean Won
|1 LSL
|77.54630 KRW
|5 LSL
|387.73150 KRW
|10 LSL
|775.46300 KRW
|20 LSL
|1,550.92600 KRW
|50 LSL
|3,877.31500 KRW
|100 LSL
|7,754.63000 KRW
|250 LSL
|19,386.57500 KRW
|500 LSL
|38,773.15000 KRW
|1000 LSL
|77,546.30000 KRW
|2000 LSL
|155,092.60000 KRW
|5000 LSL
|387,731.50000 KRW
|10000 LSL
|775,463.00000 KRW