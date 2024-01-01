20,000 South Korean wons to Czech korunas

Convert KRW to CZK at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Kč0.01697 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
KRW to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 KRW to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0173
Low0.01690.0168
Average0.01710.0170
Change0.12%0.40%
1 KRW to CZK stats

The performance of KRW to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0169. This means the 30 day average was 0.0171. The change for KRW to CZK was 0.12.

The performance of KRW to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0173 and a 90 day low of 0.0168. This means the 90 day average was 0.0170. The change for KRW to CZK was 0.40.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KRW0.01697 CZK
5 KRW0.08487 CZK
10 KRW0.16973 CZK
20 KRW0.33947 CZK
50 KRW0.84867 CZK
100 KRW1.69733 CZK
250 KRW4.24333 CZK
500 KRW8.48665 CZK
1000 KRW16.97330 CZK
2000 KRW33.94660 CZK
5000 KRW84.86650 CZK
10000 KRW169.73300 CZK
20000 KRW339.46600 CZK
30000 KRW509.19900 CZK
40000 KRW678.93200 CZK
50000 KRW848.66500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / South Korean Won
1 CZK58.91610 KRW
5 CZK294.58050 KRW
10 CZK589.16100 KRW
20 CZK1,178.32200 KRW
50 CZK2,945.80500 KRW
100 CZK5,891.61000 KRW
250 CZK14,729.02500 KRW
500 CZK29,458.05000 KRW
1000 CZK58,916.10000 KRW
2000 CZK117,832.20000 KRW
5000 CZK294,580.50000 KRW
10000 CZK589,161.00000 KRW