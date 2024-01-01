20,000 South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KRW to CNY at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ¥0.005161 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
KRW to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CNY
1 KRW to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0054
Low0.00520.0052
Average0.00530.0053
Change-2.35%-1.48%
1 KRW to CNY stats

The performance of KRW to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for KRW to CNY was -2.35.

The performance of KRW to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for KRW to CNY was -1.48.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0831.3237.128
1 EUR1.07811.4911.6270.83490.6121.4267.682
1 CAD0.7230.67111.0910.55960.7560.9565.151
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7090.8774.723

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KRW0.00516 CNY
5 KRW0.02580 CNY
10 KRW0.05161 CNY
20 KRW0.10322 CNY
50 KRW0.25804 CNY
100 KRW0.51609 CNY
250 KRW1.29022 CNY
500 KRW2.58044 CNY
1000 KRW5.16087 CNY
2000 KRW10.32174 CNY
5000 KRW25.80435 CNY
10000 KRW51.60870 CNY
20000 KRW103.21740 CNY
30000 KRW154.82610 CNY
40000 KRW206.43480 CNY
50000 KRW258.04350 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
1 CNY193.76600 KRW
5 CNY968.83000 KRW
10 CNY1,937.66000 KRW
20 CNY3,875.32000 KRW
50 CNY9,688.30000 KRW
100 CNY19,376.60000 KRW
250 CNY48,441.50000 KRW
500 CNY96,883.00000 KRW
1000 CNY193,766.00000 KRW
2000 CNY387,532.00000 KRW
5000 CNY968,830.00000 KRW
10000 CNY1,937,660.00000 KRW