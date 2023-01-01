10 thousand South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KRW to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 krw
54.92 cny

1.00000 KRW = 0.00549 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.91191.334951.476780.7860483.13641.327857.13365
1 EUR1.0966511.463971.619510.8619891.17151.456197.82312
1 CAD0.7490920.68307311.106240.58881662.27680.9946815.34376
1 AUD0.677150.6174710.90396110.53226756.29580.8991544.83055

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KRW0.00549 CNY
5 KRW0.02746 CNY
10 KRW0.05492 CNY
20 KRW0.10984 CNY
50 KRW0.27460 CNY
100 KRW0.54921 CNY
250 KRW1.37302 CNY
500 KRW2.74604 CNY
1000 KRW5.49207 CNY
2000 KRW10.98414 CNY
5000 KRW27.46035 CNY
10000 KRW54.92070 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
1 CNY182.08100 KRW
5 CNY910.40500 KRW
10 CNY1820.81000 KRW
20 CNY3641.62000 KRW
50 CNY9104.05000 KRW
100 CNY18208.10000 KRW
250 CNY45520.25000 KRW
500 CNY91040.50000 KRW
1000 CNY182081.00000 KRW
2000 CNY364162.00000 KRW
5000 CNY910405.00000 KRW
10000 CNY1820810.00000 KRW