₩1.000 KRW = SFr.0.0006276 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Updated a few seconds ago
CHF
1 KRW to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-1.16%-1.41%
1 KRW to CHF stats

The performance of KRW to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to CHF was -1.16.

The performance of KRW to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to CHF was -1.41.

1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4911.6270.83490.6121.4267.684
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7530.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7070.8774.724

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swiss Franc
1 KRW0.00063 CHF
5 KRW0.00314 CHF
10 KRW0.00628 CHF
20 KRW0.01255 CHF
50 KRW0.03138 CHF
100 KRW0.06276 CHF
250 KRW0.15690 CHF
500 KRW0.31380 CHF
1000 KRW0.62761 CHF
2000 KRW1.25521 CHF
5000 KRW3.13803 CHF
10000 KRW6.27606 CHF
20000 KRW12.55212 CHF
30000 KRW18.82818 CHF
40000 KRW25.10424 CHF
50000 KRW31.38030 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South Korean Won
1 CHF1,593.36000 KRW
5 CHF7,966.80000 KRW
10 CHF15,933.60000 KRW
20 CHF31,867.20000 KRW
50 CHF79,668.00000 KRW
100 CHF159,336.00000 KRW
250 CHF398,340.00000 KRW
500 CHF796,680.00000 KRW
1000 CHF1,593,360.00000 KRW
2000 CHF3,186,720.00000 KRW
5000 CHF7,966,800.00000 KRW
10000 CHF15,933,600.00000 KRW