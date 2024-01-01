40,000 South Korean wons to Swiss francs
Convert KRW to CHF at the real exchange rate
KRW to CHF conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00063 CHF
0
|1 KRW to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Low
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Average
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Change
|-1.16%
|-1.41%
|View full history
1 KRW to CHF stats
The performance of KRW to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to CHF was -1.16.
The performance of KRW to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to CHF was -1.41.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swiss Franc
|1 KRW
|0.00063 CHF
|5 KRW
|0.00314 CHF
|10 KRW
|0.00628 CHF
|20 KRW
|0.01255 CHF
|50 KRW
|0.03138 CHF
|100 KRW
|0.06276 CHF
|250 KRW
|0.15690 CHF
|500 KRW
|0.31380 CHF
|1000 KRW
|0.62761 CHF
|2000 KRW
|1.25521 CHF
|5000 KRW
|3.13803 CHF
|10000 KRW
|6.27606 CHF
|20000 KRW
|12.55212 CHF
|30000 KRW
|18.82818 CHF
|40000 KRW
|25.10424 CHF
|50000 KRW
|31.38030 CHF
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South Korean Won
|1 CHF
|1,593.36000 KRW
|5 CHF
|7,966.80000 KRW
|10 CHF
|15,933.60000 KRW
|20 CHF
|31,867.20000 KRW
|50 CHF
|79,668.00000 KRW
|100 CHF
|159,336.00000 KRW
|250 CHF
|398,340.00000 KRW
|500 CHF
|796,680.00000 KRW
|1000 CHF
|1,593,360.00000 KRW
|2000 CHF
|3,186,720.00000 KRW
|5000 CHF
|7,966,800.00000 KRW
|10000 CHF
|15,933,600.00000 KRW