250 khr
0.05 shp

1.00000 KHR = 0.00019 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862421.0970591.22851.46391.622260.9447318.7287
1 GBP1.1595311.2721105.7851.697491.881111.0954421.7172
1 USD0.91150.786102183.1581.33441.478740.8611517.0719
1 INR0.01096150.009453110.012025310.01604660.01778230.01035560.205295

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Saint Helena Pound
1 KHR0.00019 SHP
5 KHR0.00096 SHP
10 KHR0.00191 SHP
20 KHR0.00383 SHP
50 KHR0.00956 SHP
100 KHR0.01913 SHP
250 KHR0.04782 SHP
500 KHR0.09563 SHP
1000 KHR0.19127 SHP
2000 KHR0.38253 SHP
5000 KHR0.95633 SHP
10000 KHR1.91266 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 SHP5228.33000 KHR
5 SHP26141.65000 KHR
10 SHP52283.30000 KHR
20 SHP104566.60000 KHR
50 SHP261416.50000 KHR
100 SHP522833.00000 KHR
250 SHP1307082.50000 KHR
500 SHP2614165.00000 KHR
1000 SHP5228330.00000 KHR
2000 SHP10456660.00000 KHR
5000 SHP26141650.00000 KHR
10000 SHP52283300.00000 KHR