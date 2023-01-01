100 Cambodian riels to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KHR to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 khr
7.94 lkr

1.00000 KHR = 0.07941 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862311.0970591.23031.463961.621780.94478518.7285
1 GBP1.1596811.27225105.81.697751.880771.0956421.7195
1 USD0.911550.786009183.15971.334451.478310.8612517.0717
1 INR0.01096130.00945180.012025110.01604680.01777670.01035660.205288

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KHR0.07941 LKR
5 KHR0.39703 LKR
10 KHR0.79406 LKR
20 KHR1.58813 LKR
50 KHR3.97031 LKR
100 KHR7.94063 LKR
250 KHR19.85158 LKR
500 KHR39.70315 LKR
1000 KHR79.40630 LKR
2000 KHR158.81260 LKR
5000 KHR397.03150 LKR
10000 KHR794.06300 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 LKR12.59350 KHR
5 LKR62.96750 KHR
10 LKR125.93500 KHR
20 LKR251.87000 KHR
50 LKR629.67500 KHR
100 LKR1259.35000 KHR
250 LKR3148.37500 KHR
500 LKR6296.75000 KHR
1000 LKR12593.50000 KHR
2000 LKR25187.00000 KHR
5000 LKR62967.50000 KHR
10000 LKR125935.00000 KHR