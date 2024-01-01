250 Sri Lankan rupees to Cambodian riels

Convert LKR to KHR at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
3,367.83 khr

Sr1.000 LKR = ៛13.47 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4231.5050.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0861.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7321105.8261.911.1841.7184.659
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 LKR13.47130 KHR
5 LKR67.35650 KHR
10 LKR134.71300 KHR
20 LKR269.42600 KHR
50 LKR673.56500 KHR
100 LKR1,347.13000 KHR
250 LKR3,367.82500 KHR
500 LKR6,735.65000 KHR
1000 LKR13,471.30000 KHR
2000 LKR26,942.60000 KHR
5000 LKR67,356.50000 KHR
10000 LKR134,713.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KHR0.07423 LKR
5 KHR0.37116 LKR
10 KHR0.74232 LKR
20 KHR1.48464 LKR
50 KHR3.71160 LKR
100 KHR7.42320 LKR
250 KHR18.55800 LKR
500 KHR37.11600 LKR
1000 KHR74.23200 LKR
2000 KHR148.46400 LKR
5000 KHR371.16000 LKR
10000 KHR742.32000 LKR