Djiboutian francs to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert DJF to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
40.68 cny

1.00000 DJF = 0.04068 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DJF0.04068 CNY
5 DJF0.20339 CNY
10 DJF0.40678 CNY
20 DJF0.81356 CNY
50 DJF2.03390 CNY
100 DJF4.06779 CNY
250 DJF10.16948 CNY
500 DJF20.33895 CNY
1000 DJF40.67790 CNY
2000 DJF81.35580 CNY
5000 DJF203.38950 CNY
10000 DJF406.77900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Djiboutian Franc
1 CNY24.58340 DJF
5 CNY122.91700 DJF
10 CNY245.83400 DJF
20 CNY491.66800 DJF
50 CNY1229.17000 DJF
100 CNY2458.34000 DJF
250 CNY6145.85000 DJF
500 CNY12291.70000 DJF
1000 CNY24583.40000 DJF
2000 CNY49166.80000 DJF
5000 CNY122917.00000 DJF
10000 CNY245834.00000 DJF