Cape Verdean escudos to Turkish liras

Convert CVE to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
281.08 try

1.00000 CVE = 0.28108 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36161.493981.676420.9647518.7233
1 GBP1.1437711.2421103.361.708881.917561.1034521.4165
1 USD0.92090.805088183.21361.37581.543810.8884517.2422
1 INR0.01106660.009674960.012017310.01653340.01855230.01067670.207204

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Turkish Lira
1 CVE0.28108 TRY
5 CVE1.40538 TRY
10 CVE2.81076 TRY
20 CVE5.62152 TRY
50 CVE14.05380 TRY
100 CVE28.10760 TRY
250 CVE70.26900 TRY
500 CVE140.53800 TRY
1000 CVE281.07600 TRY
2000 CVE562.15200 TRY
5000 CVE1405.38000 TRY
10000 CVE2810.76000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TRY3.55776 CVE
5 TRY17.78880 CVE
10 TRY35.57760 CVE
20 TRY71.15520 CVE
50 TRY177.88800 CVE
100 TRY355.77600 CVE
250 TRY889.44000 CVE
500 TRY1778.88000 CVE
1000 TRY3557.76000 CVE
2000 TRY7115.52000 CVE
5000 TRY17788.80000 CVE
10000 TRY35577.60000 CVE