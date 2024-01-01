Cape Verdean escudos to Turkish liras today

Convert CVE to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
314.40 try

Esc1.000 CVE = TL0.3144 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
1 EUR10.8431.07589.841.4781.6250.96420.036
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5911.7531.9281.14423.771
1 USD0.930.784183.5651.3741.5110.89718.636
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Turkish Lira
1 CVE0,31440 TRY
5 CVE1,57200 TRY
10 CVE3,14401 TRY
20 CVE6,28802 TRY
50 CVE15,72005 TRY
100 CVE31,44010 TRY
250 CVE78,60025 TRY
500 CVE157,20050 TRY
1000 CVE314,40100 TRY
2000 CVE628,80200 TRY
5000 CVE1.572,00500 TRY
10000 CVE3.144,01000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TRY3,18065 CVE
5 TRY15,90325 CVE
10 TRY31,80650 CVE
20 TRY63,61300 CVE
50 TRY159,03250 CVE
100 TRY318,06500 CVE
250 TRY795,16250 CVE
500 TRY1.590,32500 CVE
1000 TRY3.180,65000 CVE
2000 TRY6.361,30000 CVE
5000 TRY15.903,25000 CVE
10000 TRY31.806,50000 CVE