Cape Verdean escudo to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Turkish liras is currently 0.314 today, reflecting a -0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.666% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.320 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0.314 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.512% decrease in value.