Cape Verdean escudos to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert CVE to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
3.020 kwd

1.00000 CVE = 0.00302 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36851.494091.676160.964818.7296
1 GBP1.1437711.24205103.3631.708941.917191.1035121.4229
1 USD0.92090.805121183.21991.37591.543570.8884517.248
1 INR0.01106580.009674620.012016410.01653330.01854810.01067590.207258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CVE0.00302 KWD
5 CVE0.01510 KWD
10 CVE0.03020 KWD
20 CVE0.06040 KWD
50 CVE0.15099 KWD
100 CVE0.30199 KWD
250 CVE0.75497 KWD
500 CVE1.50994 KWD
1000 CVE3.01988 KWD
2000 CVE6.03976 KWD
5000 CVE15.09940 KWD
10000 CVE30.19880 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KWD331.13900 CVE
5 KWD1655.69500 CVE
10 KWD3311.39000 CVE
20 KWD6622.78000 CVE
50 KWD16556.95000 CVE
100 KWD33113.90000 CVE
250 KWD82784.75000 CVE
500 KWD165569.50000 CVE
1000 KWD331139.00000 CVE
2000 KWD662278.00000 CVE
5000 KWD1655695.00000 CVE
10000 KWD3311390.00000 CVE