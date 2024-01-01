10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert KWD to CVE at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Esc334.7 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
KWD to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 KWD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High334.6900335.7030
Low324.5280324.0900
Average329.1646328.8264
Change2.57%0.41%
1 KWD to CVE stats

The performance of KWD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 334.6900 and a 30 day low of 324.5280. This means the 30 day average was 329.1646. The change for KWD to CVE was 2.57.

The performance of KWD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 335.7030 and a 90 day low of 324.0900. This means the 90 day average was 328.8264. The change for KWD to CVE was 0.41.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1570.92717.8041.5081.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3240.044
1 EUR1.07890.755119.21.6261.7951,844.463.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.0670.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KWD334.66600 CVE
5 KWD1,673.33000 CVE
10 KWD3,346.66000 CVE
20 KWD6,693.32000 CVE
50 KWD16,733.30000 CVE
100 KWD33,466.60000 CVE
250 KWD83,666.50000 CVE
500 KWD167,333.00000 CVE
1000 KWD334,666.00000 CVE
2000 KWD669,332.00000 CVE
5000 KWD1,673,330.00000 CVE
10000 KWD3,346,660.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CVE0.00299 KWD
5 CVE0.01494 KWD
10 CVE0.02988 KWD
20 CVE0.05976 KWD
50 CVE0.14940 KWD
100 CVE0.29881 KWD
250 CVE0.74701 KWD
500 CVE1.49403 KWD
1000 CVE2.98805 KWD
2000 CVE5.97610 KWD
5000 CVE14.94025 KWD
10000 CVE29.88050 KWD