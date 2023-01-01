Cape Verdean escudos to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CVE to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
115.72 ghs

1.00000 CVE = 0.11571 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.0861590.38851.494381.676550.9651518.7291
1 GBP1.1437111.24225103.3791.709151.91751.1038521.4209
1 USD0.920650.804991183.21921.375851.543570.888617.2436
1 INR0.01106340.009673140.012016510.01653280.01854820.01067780.207207

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CVE0.11571 GHS
5 CVE0.57857 GHS
10 CVE1.15715 GHS
20 CVE2.31430 GHS
50 CVE5.78575 GHS
100 CVE11.57150 GHS
250 CVE28.92875 GHS
500 CVE57.85750 GHS
1000 CVE115.71500 GHS
2000 CVE231.43000 GHS
5000 CVE578.57500 GHS
10000 CVE1157.15000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GHS8.64195 CVE
5 GHS43.20975 CVE
10 GHS86.41950 CVE
20 GHS172.83900 CVE
50 GHS432.09750 CVE
100 GHS864.19500 CVE
250 GHS2160.48750 CVE
500 GHS4320.97500 CVE
1000 GHS8641.95000 CVE
2000 GHS17283.90000 CVE
5000 GHS43209.75000 CVE
10000 GHS86419.50000 CVE