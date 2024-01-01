250 Ghanaian cedis to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert GHS to CVE at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
1,786.62 cve

GH¢1.000 GHS = Esc7.146 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1050.7881.3531.50283.453
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2590.5770.9911.161.113
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4350.8461.4521.61389.583
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GHS7.14647 CVE
5 GHS35.73235 CVE
10 GHS71.46470 CVE
20 GHS142.92940 CVE
50 GHS357.32350 CVE
100 GHS714.64700 CVE
250 GHS1,786.61750 CVE
500 GHS3,573.23500 CVE
1000 GHS7,146.47000 CVE
2000 GHS14,292.94000 CVE
5000 GHS35,732.35000 CVE
10000 GHS71,464.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CVE0.13993 GHS
5 CVE0.69965 GHS
10 CVE1.39929 GHS
20 CVE2.79858 GHS
50 CVE6.99645 GHS
100 CVE13.99290 GHS
250 CVE34.98225 GHS
500 CVE69.96450 GHS
1000 CVE139.92900 GHS
2000 CVE279.85800 GHS
5000 CVE699.64500 GHS
10000 CVE1,399.29000 GHS