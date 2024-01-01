Convert CVE to GHS at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Ghanaian cedis today

1000 cve
138.29 ghs

Esc1.000 CVE = GH¢0.1383 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8429451.0749589.82721.477251.62440.96425520.0243
1 GBP1.1863211.27525106.5651.752511.927091.1439123.7555
1 USD0.930250.78416183.56411.374251.511140.8970518.6281
1 INR0.01113250.009383930.011966910.01644550.01808370.01073490.22292

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CVE0.13829 GHS
5 CVE0.69143 GHS
10 CVE1.38286 GHS
20 CVE2.76572 GHS
50 CVE6.91430 GHS
100 CVE13.82860 GHS
250 CVE34.57150 GHS
500 CVE69.14300 GHS
1000 CVE138.28600 GHS
2000 CVE276.57200 GHS
5000 CVE691.43000 GHS
10000 CVE1382.86000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GHS7.23139 CVE
5 GHS36.15695 CVE
10 GHS72.31390 CVE
20 GHS144.62780 CVE
50 GHS361.56950 CVE
100 GHS723.13900 CVE
250 GHS1807.84750 CVE
500 GHS3615.69500 CVE
1000 GHS7231.39000 CVE
2000 GHS14462.78000 CVE
5000 GHS36156.95000 CVE
10000 GHS72313.90000 CVE