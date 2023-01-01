Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles today

Convert BTN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,070.93 rub

1.00000 BTN = 1.07093 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3728518.310.91960.8044731.346151.664861.53929
1 CAD0.728412113.33720.6698650.5859870.9805511.212711.12124
1 ZAR0.0546150.074978210.05022530.04393630.07351990.09092640.0840683
1 EUR1.08741.4928419.910310.874751.46381.810371.67382

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Russian Ruble
1 BTN1.07093 RUB
5 BTN5.35465 RUB
10 BTN10.70930 RUB
20 BTN21.41860 RUB
50 BTN53.54650 RUB
100 BTN107.09300 RUB
250 BTN267.73250 RUB
500 BTN535.46500 RUB
1000 BTN1070.93000 RUB
2000 BTN2141.86000 RUB
5000 BTN5354.65000 RUB
10000 BTN10709.30000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RUB0.93377 BTN
5 RUB4.66885 BTN
10 RUB9.33769 BTN
20 RUB18.67538 BTN
50 RUB46.68845 BTN
100 RUB93.37690 BTN
250 RUB233.44225 BTN
500 RUB466.88450 BTN
1000 RUB933.76900 BTN
2000 RUB1867.53800 BTN
5000 RUB4668.84500 BTN
10000 RUB9337.69000 BTN