Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles today

Convert BTN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,019.33 rub

Nu.1.000 BTN = руб1.019 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06641.1098
Low1.01571.0013
Average1.04471.0630
Change-4.42%-7.08%
View full history

1 BTN to RUB stats

The performance of BTN to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0664 and a 30 day low of 1.0157. This means the 30 day average was 1.0447. The change for BTN to RUB was -4.42.

The performance of BTN to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1098 and a 90 day low of 1.0013. This means the 90 day average was 1.0630. The change for BTN to RUB was -7.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Russian Ruble
1 BTN1.01933 RUB
5 BTN5.09665 RUB
10 BTN10.19330 RUB
20 BTN20.38660 RUB
50 BTN50.96650 RUB
100 BTN101.93300 RUB
250 BTN254.83250 RUB
500 BTN509.66500 RUB
1000 BTN1,019.33000 RUB
2000 BTN2,038.66000 RUB
5000 BTN5,096.65000 RUB
10000 BTN10,193.30000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RUB0.98103 BTN
5 RUB4.90516 BTN
10 RUB9.81032 BTN
20 RUB19.62064 BTN
50 RUB49.05160 BTN
100 RUB98.10320 BTN
250 RUB245.25800 BTN
500 RUB490.51600 BTN
1000 RUB981.03200 BTN
2000 RUB1,962.06400 BTN
5000 RUB4,905.16000 BTN
10000 RUB9,810.32000 BTN