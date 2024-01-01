1 thousand Russian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert RUB to BTN

1,000 rub
896.36 btn

1.00000 RUB = 0.89636 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:50
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92811.35017.198450.7944391.529171.3459582.952
1 EUR1.0774511.454677.755970.8559651.64761.4501989.3766
1 CAD0.7406860.68744315.331790.588431.132630.99692661.4414
1 CNY0.1389190.1289330.18755410.1103620.212430.18697811.5236

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RUB0.89636 BTN
5 RUB4.48182 BTN
10 RUB8.96363 BTN
20 RUB17.92726 BTN
50 RUB44.81815 BTN
100 RUB89.63630 BTN
250 RUB224.09075 BTN
500 RUB448.18150 BTN
1000 RUB896.36300 BTN
2000 RUB1792.72600 BTN
5000 RUB4481.81500 BTN
10000 RUB8963.63000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Russian Ruble
1 BTN1.11562 RUB
5 BTN5.57810 RUB
10 BTN11.15620 RUB
20 BTN22.31240 RUB
50 BTN55.78100 RUB
100 BTN111.56200 RUB
250 BTN278.90500 RUB
500 BTN557.81000 RUB
1000 BTN1115.62000 RUB
2000 BTN2231.24000 RUB
5000 BTN5578.10000 RUB
10000 BTN11156.20000 RUB