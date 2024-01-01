10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles

Convert BTN to RUB at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
11,197.50 rub

1.000 BTN = 1.120 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7021.4651.6490.96917.758
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9161.7161.9321.13520.804
1 USD0.9410.804183.5041.3791.5530.91216.717
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Russian Ruble
1 BTN1.11975 RUB
5 BTN5.59875 RUB
10 BTN11.19750 RUB
20 BTN22.39500 RUB
50 BTN55.98750 RUB
100 BTN111.97500 RUB
250 BTN279.93750 RUB
500 BTN559.87500 RUB
1000 BTN1,119.75000 RUB
2000 BTN2,239.50000 RUB
5000 BTN5,598.75000 RUB
10000 BTN11,197.50000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RUB0.89306 BTN
5 RUB4.46530 BTN
10 RUB8.93059 BTN
20 RUB17.86118 BTN
50 RUB44.65295 BTN
100 RUB89.30590 BTN
250 RUB223.26475 BTN
500 RUB446.52950 BTN
1000 RUB893.05900 BTN
2000 RUB1,786.11800 BTN
5000 RUB4,465.29500 BTN
10000 RUB8,930.59000 BTN