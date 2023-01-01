1 Brunei dollar to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BND to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 bnd
245.19 lkr

1.00000 BND = 245.19400 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BND245.19400 LKR
5 BND1225.97000 LKR
10 BND2451.94000 LKR
20 BND4903.88000 LKR
50 BND12259.70000 LKR
100 BND24519.40000 LKR
250 BND61298.50000 LKR
500 BND122597.00000 LKR
1000 BND245194.00000 LKR
2000 BND490388.00000 LKR
5000 BND1225970.00000 LKR
10000 BND2451940.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 LKR0.00408 BND
5 LKR0.02039 BND
10 LKR0.04078 BND
20 LKR0.08157 BND
50 LKR0.20392 BND
100 LKR0.40784 BND
250 LKR1.01960 BND
500 LKR2.03920 BND
1000 LKR4.07841 BND
2000 LKR8.15682 BND
5000 LKR20.39205 BND
10000 LKR40.78410 BND