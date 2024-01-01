250 Sri Lankan rupees to Brunei dollars

Convert LKR to BND at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
1.11 bnd

Sr1.000 LKR = B$0.004443 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 LKR0.00444 BND
5 LKR0.02222 BND
10 LKR0.04443 BND
20 LKR0.08887 BND
50 LKR0.22217 BND
100 LKR0.44434 BND
250 LKR1.11086 BND
500 LKR2.22171 BND
1000 LKR4.44342 BND
2000 LKR8.88684 BND
5000 LKR22.21710 BND
10000 LKR44.43420 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BND225.05200 LKR
5 BND1,125.26000 LKR
10 BND2,250.52000 LKR
20 BND4,501.04000 LKR
50 BND11,252.60000 LKR
100 BND22,505.20000 LKR
250 BND56,263.00000 LKR
500 BND112,526.00000 LKR
1000 BND225,052.00000 LKR
2000 BND450,104.00000 LKR
5000 BND1,125,260.00000 LKR
10000 BND2,250,520.00000 LKR