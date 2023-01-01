Bermudan dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BMD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
1803.75 bgn

1.00000 BMD = 1.80375 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.084390.26631.488361.673040.964818.7355
1 GBP1.1429911.23945103.1821.701331.912441.1027521.4163
1 USD0.922250.806809183.24851.372651.542970.889717.2789
1 INR0.01107830.009691580.012012210.01648860.01853450.01068730.207558

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BMD1.80375 BGN
5 BMD9.01875 BGN
10 BMD18.03750 BGN
20 BMD36.07500 BGN
50 BMD90.18750 BGN
100 BMD180.37500 BGN
250 BMD450.93750 BGN
500 BMD901.87500 BGN
1000 BMD1803.75000 BGN
2000 BMD3607.50000 BGN
5000 BMD9018.75000 BGN
10000 BMD18037.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bermudan Dollar
1 BGN0.55440 BMD
5 BGN2.77201 BMD
10 BGN5.54401 BMD
20 BGN11.08802 BMD
50 BGN27.72005 BMD
100 BGN55.44010 BMD
250 BGN138.60025 BMD
500 BGN277.20050 BMD
1000 BGN554.40100 BMD
2000 BGN1108.80200 BMD
5000 BGN2772.00500 BMD
10000 BGN5544.01000 BMD