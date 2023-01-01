Bangladeshi takas to Singapore dollars today

Convert BDT to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
12.19 sgd

1.00000 BDT = 0.01219 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Singapore Dollar
1 BDT0.01219 SGD
5 BDT0.06093 SGD
10 BDT0.12186 SGD
20 BDT0.24371 SGD
50 BDT0.60928 SGD
100 BDT1.21856 SGD
250 BDT3.04640 SGD
500 BDT6.09280 SGD
1000 BDT12.18560 SGD
2000 BDT24.37120 SGD
5000 BDT60.92800 SGD
10000 BDT121.85600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SGD82.06440 BDT
5 SGD410.32200 BDT
10 SGD820.64400 BDT
20 SGD1641.28800 BDT
50 SGD4103.22000 BDT
100 SGD8206.44000 BDT
250 SGD20516.10000 BDT
500 SGD41032.20000 BDT
1000 SGD82064.40000 BDT
2000 SGD164128.80000 BDT
5000 SGD410322.00000 BDT
10000 SGD820644.00000 BDT