5000 Bangladeshi takas to Singapore dollars

Convert BDT to SGD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
60.74 sgd

1.00000 BDT = 0.01215 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Singapore Dollar
1 BDT0.01215 SGD
5 BDT0.06074 SGD
10 BDT0.12148 SGD
20 BDT0.24297 SGD
50 BDT0.60742 SGD
100 BDT1.21483 SGD
250 BDT3.03708 SGD
500 BDT6.07415 SGD
1000 BDT12.14830 SGD
2000 BDT24.29660 SGD
5000 BDT60.74150 SGD
10000 BDT121.48300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SGD82.31600 BDT
5 SGD411.58000 BDT
10 SGD823.16000 BDT
20 SGD1646.32000 BDT
50 SGD4115.80000 BDT
100 SGD8231.60000 BDT
250 SGD20579.00000 BDT
500 SGD41158.00000 BDT
1000 SGD82316.00000 BDT
2000 SGD164632.00000 BDT
5000 SGD411580.00000 BDT
10000 SGD823160.00000 BDT