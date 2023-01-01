1 Bangladeshi taka to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BDT to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.09 mad

1.00000 BDT = 0.09155 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moroccan Dirham
1 BDT0.09155 MAD
5 BDT0.45776 MAD
10 BDT0.91553 MAD
20 BDT1.83106 MAD
50 BDT4.57764 MAD
100 BDT9.15528 MAD
250 BDT22.88820 MAD
500 BDT45.77640 MAD
1000 BDT91.55280 MAD
2000 BDT183.10560 MAD
5000 BDT457.76400 MAD
10000 BDT915.52800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MAD10.92270 BDT
5 MAD54.61350 BDT
10 MAD109.22700 BDT
20 MAD218.45400 BDT
50 MAD546.13500 BDT
100 MAD1092.27000 BDT
250 MAD2730.67500 BDT
500 MAD5461.35000 BDT
1000 MAD10922.70000 BDT
2000 MAD21845.40000 BDT
5000 MAD54613.50000 BDT
10000 MAD109227.00000 BDT