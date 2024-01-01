Convert MAD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Bangladeshi takas

1 mad
11.83 bdt

د.م.1.000 MAD = Tk11.83 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MAD11.82880 BDT
5 MAD59.14400 BDT
10 MAD118.28800 BDT
20 MAD236.57600 BDT
50 MAD591.44000 BDT
100 MAD1,182.88000 BDT
250 MAD2,957.20000 BDT
500 MAD5,914.40000 BDT
1000 MAD11,828.80000 BDT
2000 MAD23,657.60000 BDT
5000 MAD59,144.00000 BDT
10000 MAD118,288.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moroccan Dirham
1 BDT0.08454 MAD
5 BDT0.42270 MAD
10 BDT0.84539 MAD
20 BDT1.69078 MAD
50 BDT4.22696 MAD
100 BDT8.45391 MAD
250 BDT21.13478 MAD
500 BDT42.26955 MAD
1000 BDT84.53910 MAD
2000 BDT169.07820 MAD
5000 BDT422.69550 MAD
10000 BDT845.39100 MAD