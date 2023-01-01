Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Turkish liras today

Convert BAM to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
15867.20 try

1.00000 BAM = 15.86720 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.541430.8067441.6701518.26561.371283.22751.34895
1 AUD0.6487510.5233751.0835111.84980.88956653.99380.875131
1 GBP1.239551.9106712.0702322.64111.69967103.1651.67209
1 NZD0.598750.9229290.483038110.93650.82100649.83250.807684

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM15.86720 TRY
5 BAM79.33600 TRY
10 BAM158.67200 TRY
20 BAM317.34400 TRY
50 BAM793.36000 TRY
100 BAM1586.72000 TRY
250 BAM3966.80000 TRY
500 BAM7933.60000 TRY
1000 BAM15867.20000 TRY
2000 BAM31734.40000 TRY
5000 BAM79336.00000 TRY
10000 BAM158672.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.06302 BAM
5 TRY0.31511 BAM
10 TRY0.63023 BAM
20 TRY1.26046 BAM
50 TRY3.15115 BAM
100 TRY6.30230 BAM
250 TRY15.75575 BAM
500 TRY31.51150 BAM
1000 TRY63.02300 BAM
2000 TRY126.04600 BAM
5000 TRY315.11500 BAM
10000 TRY630.23000 BAM