Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras is currently 19.229 today, reflecting a -0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 19.644 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 19.229 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.052% decrease in value.