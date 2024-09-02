Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras history summary. This is the Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark (BAM) to Turkish liras (TRY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BAM and TRY historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BAM to TRY conversion chart
1 BAM = 19.22880 TRY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras is currently 19.229 today, reflecting a -0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 19.644 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 19.229 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.052% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.