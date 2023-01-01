20 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Turkish liras

Convert BAM to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 bam
322.15 try

1.00000 BAM = 16.10740 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM16.10740 TRY
5 BAM80.53700 TRY
10 BAM161.07400 TRY
20 BAM322.14800 TRY
50 BAM805.37000 TRY
100 BAM1610.74000 TRY
250 BAM4026.85000 TRY
500 BAM8053.70000 TRY
1000 BAM16107.40000 TRY
2000 BAM32214.80000 TRY
5000 BAM80537.00000 TRY
10000 BAM161074.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.06208 BAM
5 TRY0.31042 BAM
10 TRY0.62083 BAM
20 TRY1.24167 BAM
50 TRY3.10417 BAM
100 TRY6.20834 BAM
250 TRY15.52085 BAM
500 TRY31.04170 BAM
1000 TRY62.08340 BAM
2000 TRY124.16680 BAM
5000 TRY310.41700 BAM
10000 TRY620.83400 BAM